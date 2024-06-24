antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister Bruzon hosts reception during the occasion of the Championships of the Small States of Europe

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon hosted a reception at the Lathbury Sports Complex during the occasion of the Championships of the Small States of Europe.

The biennial athletics meeting, now in its 5th edition, saw participants from Andorra, Cyprus, Gibraltar, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, San Marino, Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova and Vatican City competing at the event.  Attendees at the reception included the President of European Athletics, Dobromir Karamarinov, the President of the Athletics Association of the Small States of Europe, Gibraltar’s Frank Carreras, GBR Olympians Dame Mary Peters and Joslyn Hoyte-Smith amongst other dignitaries and representatives from the visiting nations.

 

 

 

L to R – John Cronin (President Athletics Ireland), Dobromir Karamarinov, (President of European Athletics), the Hon Leslie Bruzon, Jean Gracia (European Athletics Senior Vice President), Frank Carreras (President of the Athletics Association of the Small States of Europe)

Minister Bruzon and the President of European Athletics, Dobromir Karamarinov


