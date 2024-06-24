Gibraltar to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2024

Gibraltar will proudly mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday 29th June. The now annual event is a chance for the whole community to come together to support and honour those who serve.

The special relationship between Gibraltar and the British Armed Forces spans the entirety of our modern history and is integral to our heritage, culture and identity as British Gibraltarians. Today, Gibraltar is an important strategic forward mounting base, including for vital defence operations and humanitarian missions in the Red Sea, whilst the Royal Gibraltar Regiment has been engaged in all major theatres since 1969.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “Saturday 29 June is Armed Forces Day, an opportunity for people to commemorate and celebrate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces. For Gibraltar, it is an opportunity for us to highlight the special bond between Gibraltar and our Forces, and to demonstrate British sovereignty. To mark this occasion, on Saturday 29th June at 10:15am members of British Forces Gibraltar will march from Grand Casemates Square to John Mackintosh Square and on to Number 6. I encourage the people of Gibraltar to witness this parade and celebrate our Armed Forces.”