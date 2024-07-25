Rock El Kasbah

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has confirmed ‘Rock El Kasbah’ on Saturday 7th September 2024 at Castle Steps.

Better known to locals as ‘Calle Comedia’, the venue will prove to be a great backdrop for a street party. Rock El Kasbah is part of the three weeks long National Celebrations programme, coordinated between GCS and the SDGG.

The programme of entertainment will feature Adrian Pisarello & Friends, Sister Dee & Friends, Broken Arrows and Heritage. Other acts will include two amazing drama performances: ‘Main Street’ Monologue by Julian Felice and a performance piece by GAMPA, ‘La Maleta’, a tribute to women who lived through the Evacuation.

The events start as from 4pm on the day till late. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.