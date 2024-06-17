Housing Minister Inaugurates New Counters at the Housing Department

The Minister responsible for Housing and the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, accompanied by Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, inaugurated the new counters at the Housing Department.

These soundproof counters will enable tenants to discuss matters in the strictest confidence and provide reassurance that all issues reported will remain between the housing officers and themselves. Additionally, tenants can now conveniently pay their monthly rents at these counters.

The new counters are designed to be inclusive, catering to wheelchair users and equipped with hearing loops for individuals with hearing impairments. Additionally, there is a British Sign Language interpreter link available for those who are visually impaired, allowing real-time connection to an interpreter. This initiative follows the British Sign Language Act 2022, which was passed unanimously in Parliament.

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, said: “I am extremely pleased with the opening of the new modern counters at the Housing Department. This development is a significant step towards enhancing the quality of service we provide to the public. These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to better serve our community. Ongoing improvements to online services, additional fit for purpose counters and our centrally-located Customer Service Hub complement each other well, as we must provide different options for those who need to interact with HMGOG departments."

Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila MP, stated: "These new counters are a step in the right direction, providing much needed confidentiality and privacy. The cubicle counters are soundproof and disability friendly, ensuring that the public has the service it deserves."

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila would also like to remind the public to report any Government rental properties that are seemingly empty or abandoned to the hotline. Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 20040040.