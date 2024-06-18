antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Chief Minister hosts lunch for Boluda Board of Directors

Details
Category: Local

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, hosted a lunch and reception for the Board of Directors of Boluda Corporacion Maritima at No6 Convent Place today.

The lunch was organised to celebrate the investment by Boluda Towage in Gibraltar and the launch of their new Tug, the VB Responder.

The Board of Boluda includes Don Vincente Boluda Fos, as well as Mr Diego Aponte, the President of MSC Shipping Corporation which includes commercial and cruise operations.

Former President of the Spanish Government, Don Felipe Gonzalez Marquez, former leader of the Spanish Socialist Party, Partido Socialista Obrero Español, is also a member of the Board of Directors and attended the meeting in Gibraltar, as well as the reception and lunch at No6 Convent Place.

Former President Gonzalez shared that this was not his first visit to Gibraltar, as he had been to the Rock before, during the closed frontier years, arriving by ferry from Tangier.

Ministers the Hon Sir Joe Bossano MP, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP and the Hon Christian Santos MP, joined the Chief Minister, as well as the Captain of the Port, John Ghio, in hosting the Boluda Board of Directors to celebrate their investment in Gibraltar.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes