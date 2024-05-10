antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Product Recall

Details
Category: Local

The Office of Fair Trading has been informed that the cup of Genial Baby’s tableware set, has been recalled.

The cup (pictured here) contains melamine levels that exceeds those permitted by EU standards. Repeated use of this product can be harmful to health.

According to the information received by the OFT, 8 units of this product have been sold by a local supermarket.

The OFT advises that anyone who is in possession of this item should immediately stop using it and return it to the trader for onward destruction and refund arrangements.

For further information relating to the recall, please contact the Consumer Protection Team of the OFT on:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel: 20071700


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes