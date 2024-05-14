Government Customer Care Hub

The Government e-Services ‘Hub’ has expanded its services to include additional customer service counters as well as an enhanced eGov chat service which is operated by a dedicated eGov support team, and will act as a co-ordination centre to support cohesive public interactions across all Government departments and agencies.

To be known as the Customer Care Hub, this Department will provide a one-stop-shop for access to HMGoG services. The Customer Care Hub has a clear remit to foster open communication. Its mission is to be a welcoming customer-driven service that bridges gaps between the administrative Government and the public it serves.

Members of the public should always first contact relevant departments with any enquiries. Customers who are unable to resolve their issues or concerns with Government departments directly, may contact the Customer Care Hub, who will be happy to assist.

The Customer Care Hub welcomes walk-in enquiries at 323 Main Street. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8:30am to 3:00pm, and Friday from 8:30am to 2:30pm (excluding Public Holidays).