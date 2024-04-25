antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Disability Dolls for Gibraltar’s Primary Schools

Details
Category: Local

After purchasing some inclusive dolls for St Martin’s School last year, the Gibraltar Disability Society was approached about including other schools in this initiative.

The Society has now provided dolls for every one of Gibraltar’s lower and upper primary schools.

Each school has been presented with five dolls which came with wheelchairs, prosthetic leg and vitiligo. The Disability Society hopes that these dolls will encourage positivity amongst our younger generation when it comes to their understanding of disabilities.

Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, said: ‘Representation is incredibly important for young minds. These inclusive dolls will promote positive attitudes among our young pupils and will help fill in some of the gaps when it comes to their learning and understanding of diversity. I’m grateful to the Gibraltar Disability Society for their ongoing support in educating our children on disability and equality issues.

 


