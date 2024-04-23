antidepresivos sin receta
Calentita Returns in 2024

Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced that the organisation of the food festival ‘Calentita’ will return in 2024 organised by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.

The annual Festival will be held on Saturday 6 July 2024 and will repeat last year’s successful venue of John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park. Started in 2007, with a pause during the Covid pandemic, this will be the 15th Calentita overall.

GCS says it is working closely with Word of Mouth and Gibmedia in order to provide a very enjoyable event.

A spokesperson commented: “This year we are hoping to welcome back some of our regular stalls as well as entice new participants. We will also be adding a few features that will allow local businesses to take part and benefit from the event”.

Interested parties should visit www.calentita.gi for registration and full information on how to participate.


