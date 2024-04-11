Gibraltar Tourist Board launches Visit Gibraltar rebrand

The Ministry for Tourism has announced the launch of the rebrand of Visit Gibraltar at a press conference held at the Wessex Lounge.

This rebrand is not limited to the evident physical rebranding of the Visit Gibraltar logo, website and marketing materials, but also includes the rejuvenation of the tourism strategy as a whole by reimagining the perception of Gibraltar as a tourist product in the marketplace.

All of Gibraltar’s touristic elements are highlighted within the new logo design, featuring Gibraltar’s rich history, diverse culture, the iconic Rock and impressive Nature Reserve. The tourist product is intertwined with the Upper Nature Reserve, and it is evident that the design elements of the new logo is cohesive with the Nature Reserve.

The purpose of the rebrand is to shine spotlight on Gibraltar’s hidden beauties, its lesser known but equally significant venues and highlighting the unique value of Gibraltar’s heritage and culture.

The rebrand also includes a new website which is more visually appealing and practical, featuring around 30 new videos under each section of the different sites in Gibraltar. BSL language and QR codes have also been introduced on the website and throughout tourist sites and in the airport. Additionally, the use of the SmartGuide app is also available to provide tourists with information on various sites around Gibraltar when on walking tours.

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino said “This relaunch has been the perfect opportunity to reimagine what we stand for and how we portray that image to the outside world. We have embarked on various projects with stakeholders to improve our tourist product including niche markets such as weddings, diving and events. This has also been an opportunity to engage with local professionals such as historian Ryan Asquez, ‘the Llanito doctor’ to highlight quirky and interesting stories of our LLanito heritage particularly for our website.”

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “As Minister for Tourism, I am delighted to be driving this relaunch and be part of the repackaging of Gibraltar to the world. Gibraltar has undeniably always had a reach outside our shores and this rebrand intends to propel this further. Our brand encompasses our history, unique culture, sustainability and energy. Our campaign not only promotes our sites but also focuses on our cultural identity, our lifestyle, and our traditions - identifiably British in so many ways, yet with that taste of the Mediterranean.”