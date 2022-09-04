OS 35 - Beaches Update

The Ministry of Environment is regularly assessing the impact of OS 35’s situation on Gibraltar’s shorelines and beaches. The latest update is as follows:

Shoreline/Beaches Assessment:

Eastern beach - No oil reported.

Camp Bay - No new oil reported.

Catalan Bay - Some sheen within booms. No heavy oil on beach.

Little Bay - Red Flag. Very slight and small sheen patch due to previously soiled rocks.

Important Update:

Sandy Bay: Red Flag. Some oil is being reported inside the beach area as the high tide has taken sheen over the boom.

The Ministry of Environment have said it will continue to coordinate cleaning operations throughout the day with the GPA. ESG, Nautilus Project and GONHS volunteers will assist clean-up operations.