OS 35 Late Evening Update

The situation surrounding OS 35 has remained stable throughout the evening which will allow the pumping out of diesel to continue overnight.

FUEL REMOVAL OPERATIONS

Latest indications at the time of publication of this statement report 112 cubic metres of diesel have now been pumped out of the vessel, almost half of the load in the diesel fuel load in the vessel’s tanks.

BOOM AT CATALAN BAY

The boom at Catalan Bay has now been installed to preserve the beach’s shoreline.

HMGoG would like to thank to the Ministry of Defence for providing this boom, which will be helpful in proving extra protection for an area so important to the people of Gibraltar.

OVERNIGHT MONITORING

Continuous monitoring will be in place throughout the night including drone and land based thermal imagining.

SPECIES IN DISTRESS

The general public are reminded to be vigilant and report any sightings of species in distress to the Ministry of Environment on 58009620.

NEXT UPDATE

HMGoG expects to issue an update at 08:00hrs tomorrow and the Gibraltar Contingency Council will convene at 12:30pm.