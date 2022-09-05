Investigation into the Collision of OS 35 and ADAM LNG

The Gibraltar Maritime Accident Investigation Compliance Officer has appointed an independent experienced accident investigator from the UK under the Gibraltar Merchant Shipping (Accident Reporting and Investigation) Regulations 2012, to carry out an investigation into the collision of the Bulk Carrier OS 35 and the vessel ADAM LNG on 29th August 2022.

The investigator arrived in Gibraltar on Friday and is already examining evidence that has been provided to him.

The sole objective of the investigation under the said Regulations is the prevention of future accidents through ascertainment of its causes and circumstances. The investigator’s report will endeavour to analyse the relevant safety issues pertaining to the accident and to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.