Latest News

St Mary’s Lower Primary Assemblies

Year 1 and Year 2 children at St Mary’s Lower Primary school have this term been busy learning about Ancient Egypt and Africa.

The children showcased their work and shared what they have learned with the rest of the school and their families through year group assemblies.

Year 1 children brought the wonders of Ancient Egypt to life by transporting the audience to this captivating culture with backdrops and props reminiscent of pyramids and the River Nile. Their costumes included pharaohs and traditional Egyptian attire, including accessories like headdresses and colourful jewellery that children made, bringing to life interesting aspects of Ancient Egyptian life such as rituals, celebrations and mythological stories.

The Year 2 children displayed the vibrant diversity of African cultures, traditions, music, dance and attire. The children showcased different aspects of African life through energetic dances, lively music and colourful costumes representing traditions and the cultural richness across this continent.


