Care Agency marks 10th anniversary of Waterport Day Centre and calls for more volunteers

This week marked the 10th Anniversary of the Waterport Day Centre which originally opened its doors on 2nd of April 2014.

Initially, the centre was open to its service users 4 days a week, however due to demand the centre increased to 5 days a week in 2018. This has meant that the centre is now able to cater for approximately 125 service users on a weekly basis. The Day Centre continues to provide support to our elderly citizens who require social support and stimulation.

The Day Centre, based in Waterport Terraces, is easily accessible and is designed to ensure ease of access for those people with a range of mobility needs. Those attending enjoy sessions such as senior chair-based exercises, yoga, games, bingo, and craft sessions. Mayfair Hair Care by Mayfair on Main provide a hairdressing service at the Day Centre and a Podiatrist clinic has also been introduced for those who are unable to access these services. The Day Centre also host outings such as visiting Commonwealth Park and exhibitions at the John Macintosh Hall.

Over the years, the Day Centre has held many successful Annual Summer Verbenas and Christmas Parties which are thoroughly enjoyed by all who attend.

There has been intergenerational work undertaken with nearby nurseries whereby children have visited in Halloween costumes, providing fun-filled experiences. More recently, there has been further interagency collaboration with the Department of Education. Lower and Upper Primary schools have visited the Day Centre and pupils of St Joseph Upper Primary School have embarked on a meaningful educational journey with our service users discussing the history behind the Evacuation of Gibraltarian Citizens during World War II.

On many occasions the centre has been able to enjoy the lovely performance of the Sequence Ballroom Dance here at the centre, offering service users the opportunity to watch some of the beauty behind ballroom dancing and taking a trip down memory lane by watching some of the most popular dances.

Throughout the last 10 years the Day Centre has been privileged to work with and support so many different charities, which is acknowledged through celebratory tea parties. The Day Centre staff can also often be found supporting events such as the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Awareness Day, Mental Health Week, and the Christmas Convent Fair.

The Care Agency and Day Centre staff would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all volunteers who contribute their free time and kindness in supporting all the service users. The time and patience they dedicate to the service users does not go unnoticed and is really appreciated.

The Care Agency is now taking this opportunity to call on anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to contact 20066939 or 20078525.