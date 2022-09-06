Waterport Terraces Day Centre Verbena

Staff and volunteers at the Waterport Day Centre have organised another successful Annual Verbena this year in the beautiful surroundings of the Calpe Rowing Club.

The Verbena is an annual event for those attending the Waterport Day Centre and this year took place on Thursday 1st September and was attended by approximately one hundred clients who regularly use the Day Centre.

The Care Agency said they were relieved to be able to return to normality following the COVID-19 Pandemic and this event was very much appreciated and welcomed by all, whose smiles and enjoyment were a breath of fresh air after such an extended period of loneliness and isolation.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the live entertainment provided by ‘The Chippies’, who proved to be extremely popular and performed a repertoire of well-known songs to get everyone in the party mood. Along with the dancing and singing, the clients enjoyed dinner and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

The CEO of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, had the opportunity to personally welcome all those in attendance and gave a heartfelt thanks to staff and volunteers for their hard work, not only for organising the event but for their invaluable service and support throughout the year. Thanks were also extended to St John’s Ambulance for supporting throughout the evening.

Minister Isola, Minister for Health and Care, acknowledged the importance of the Waterport Day Centre services and particularly events such as the Verbena, for bringing together the elderly community to enjoy social activities.