Minister for Youth Discusses Climate Change at Youth Centre

The Minister for Youth, Steven Linares delivered a talk on climate change at the Youth Centre last week.

The Minster spoke with a group of young people composed from members of all youth clubs and gave them an overview of climate change and its importance.

The talk was then followed by a question and answer session where young people were able to voice their views and suggest ideas to influence change. The Minster has said he would like to deliver further workshops throughout the year to inspire dialogue and change.