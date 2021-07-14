Autumn Bookmark Competition 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2021 autumn cultural programme.

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar and may submit two original works. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be three categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 3 to 6

B. School Years 7 to 10

C. School Years 11 to 13

D. Adult Category

The winner in each school category will receive a £100 voucher and trophy. Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

• All Schools

• The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

• Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• Events Department, City Hall

• E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• Online: www.cuture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services at the City Hall by Friday 8th October.