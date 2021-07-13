Government Statement on Wizz Air

Government have said they have been in contact with Wizz Air over the weekend on their decision to cancel flights to Gibraltar for the month of August.

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “We understand Wizz Air’s need to remain flexible to client demands. These are constantly changing as a result of the uncertainty in respect of changes in rules relating to travel from and to the UK. This has resulted in the opening up of new destinations after the recent announcement that people returning to the UK from amber countries will not have to quarantine. As a result, Wizz have scheduled flights to other European markets for which they are seeing the strongest demand. This is no surprise, as all airlines are making last minute changes to their schedules as Governments constantly announce different requirements. Having said this, Gibraltar is already full. All our hotels are already full for the season, our restaurants are experiencing huge demand and we are seeing a regular flow of tourists from the UK. We have reached a point that we are turning business away. This is an unprecedented situation for Gibraltar to be in. I will continue working with Wizz Air and all other airlines to maintain capacity to Gibraltar. I look forward to the return of their flights in September.”