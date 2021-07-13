Beach Attendants

Over the last two weeks The Care Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Environment have delivered Manual Handling Training to 40 Beach Attendants throughout a series of four sessions.

The Beach Attendants covered learning objectives which consisted of the following:

• The steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task;

• The principles of manual handling legislation

• The Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures;

• The application of Manual Handling principles of theory to practice;

• The differentiation of the types of equipment required for specific manual handling procedures;

• Risk assessing and solving manual handling situations when unpredicted changes occur with service users / staff;

• Demonstrating the ability to perform moving and handling tasks safely

• Communicating effectively with members of the public.

Overall, both departments have said they are satisfied with the outcome of the sessions and the feedback received from the participants has been positive. They demonstrated enthusiasm and willingness to apply their learning into practice during the coming summer months.

All involved believe that this training will give the Beach Attendants all the necessary tools to offer the community a high standard of support.

Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas said: “I would like to congratulate the Beach Attendants on successfully completing their Manual Handling sessions. The Care Agency regularly works in conjunction with other government departments in order to ensure that all members of the community, irrespective of their accessibility needs, are able to benefit from their summer activities at the beach.”