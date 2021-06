Ince's Hall Works Complete

The Ince's Hall Theatre has undergone a refurbishment project to keep in line with accessibility.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, can confirm that all accessibility works have been completed. The works entailed new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.