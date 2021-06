UK Community Renewal Fund

A total allocation of £500,000 from the UK Community Renewal Fund has been made available to Gibraltar.

Funds are available for projects that fall under the following priority criteria:

1. Investment for local businesses, communities and place: Assistance for business start-ups and expansions. Ensuring that there is always an element of job creation whilst improving the environment at the same time.

2. Supporting people into employment and investing in skills: Providing training courses that will ensure people are upskilled, obtain a qualification and/or are guaranteed a job as a result. For those finding barriers to access employment, the creation of a Job Support measure to assist overcome them.

3. Investment in public sector projects of a community nature: Particularly to those which regenerate outdoor spaces and areas for the benefit of both residents and tourists alike, and which at the same time generate sustainable employment through their tourism potential.

The bidding round for applications closes at midday on Friday 9 July 2021.

More information and application forms can be found on the Gibraltar Expansion and Development Secretariat’s website www.geds.gi or by phoning the Funds Advisor on 20073255.