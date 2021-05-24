New Telephone System, Additional Lines and Social Media Presence at the Driving & Vehicle Licencing Department (DVLD)

Government announces the introduction of a new telephone system, consisting of five lines to answer all DVLD related enquiries. The telephone number is 20051603 and is available Monday to Fridays between the hours of 08:15 to 15:30.

There are a number of options to select depending on the service required. The public needs to ensure to select the right option in order to be transferred to the correct department section.

A new DVLD Facebook business page has also been launched. The page will share information and the updates regularly, including new services, new legislations and much more.

www.facebook.com/DVLDGIB

The public are also reminded that the DVLD conveniently offers many of their services online and is continuously releasing new services. To access these, go to www.gibraltar.gov.gi/ecounterservices

Services currently available as follows:

• Apply for Compulsory Basic Training

• Apply for an International Driving Permit

• Apply for a Driving Licence

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “The introduction of the new phone system with additional lines will improve the service immensely. Our new Facebook page will make it easier for the public to interact with the Department and I also look forward to making an announcement on the Opening of DVLD counters in the next few weeks”.