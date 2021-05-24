Gibraltar Port Authority Staff Complete Higher Learning Development Training Program

Gibraltar Port Authority employees recently completed a Higher Learning Development training programme as part of their professional development, delivered by Rock Learning under the umbrella of the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

The programme of workshops and personal coaching sessions focused on a variety of leadership development skills, encouraging a consistent approach to people management and developing line management capabilities for supervisors and middle management within the Authority.

CEO and Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, congratulated his team for completing the programme during the current pandemic and thanked Rock Learning for adapting the training programme so that some workshops could be delivered remotely.