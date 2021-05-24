Eastern Airways Starts Services to Gibraltar

Eastern Airways operated their inaugural service from Southampton, UK to Gibraltar on Monday 24th May.

The new service is operating twice weekly, year round, on Mondays and Fridays and flown with Embraer E170 and E190 jets.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani was at the airport to welcome the flight, along with teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board. Arriving passengers were presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts.

Minister Daryanani said, “Today we see the culmination of my hard work, with the full support of the Government, in achieving a new carrier for Gibraltar. We warmly welcome Eastern Airway’s new service, opening up another catchment area for Gibraltar. The service will be another boost to our tourism and business communities. We look forward to working with the airline on more opportunities for the future.”