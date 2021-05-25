2021 Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. A total of one hundred and fifty-four entries by seventy-nine artists have been submitted.

International artist Javier Machimbarrena carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Monday 24th May at 6.30pm.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000

Leslie Gaduzo - ‘In Hong Kong’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award - £750

Leslie Gaduzo - ‘In Hong Kong’

Sculpture Award - £750

Tyrone Anthony Vera - ‘Size 6’

Photography Award - £750

Daniel Ghio - ‘The Beauty Within’

Video Award - £750

Alan Perez - ‘Confinement Boogie’

Best Gibraltar Theme

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award - £1000

Karl Ullger - ‘4 Hospital Steps’

Best Young Artist

Sovereign Art Foundation Award - £1000

Naomi Duarte - ‘Masculinity?’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Zulaika Vallance - ‘A Fresh Start’

Timo Canessa - ‘El Habanero’

Rina Devine - ‘Retribution’

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 25th May to Saturday 5th June 2021, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all artists for their participation.