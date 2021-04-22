Visits to ERS Increased

Elderly Residential Services have announced that visiting will be increased from four times a week to being offered on a daily basis as from Wednesday 21st April.

As well as working with the Director of Public Health, the ERS has been working with the GHA’s Medical Director, Consultant Microbiologist and the Public Health Covid Laboratory at the Uni- versity to create a safe visiting procedure for all ERS sites.

Consequently, in order to safeguard and protect all residents, visiting will be subject to the following strict process:

. Visits will be allowed daily during designated times: o 13.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs

. Visits will be allowed as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

. In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.

. Visits will be limited to 1 designated visitor per resident, per day.

. Visitors will require a negative Antigen Lateral flow test on the respective ERS site prior to their visit.

. All visitors must provide proof of receipt of one dose of a COVID -19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times.

Further information can be obtained from ERS Nurse Management by calling 200 60781.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “It brings me great joy to finally allow daily visits into ERS after such a challenging year and this return to a slightly more normal procedure. We have done so following the advice of our health professionals, which I have to personally thank for making this possible. However, we must remember that we still need to be cautious when visiting our loved ones at ERS as they are particularly vulnerable and follow Public Health advice to keep them safe”.