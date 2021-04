CM and Governor Welcome Delegation from Holy See to Gibraltar

His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel and the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo yesterday evening welcomed the delegation from the Holy See to Gibraltar ahead of today’s Episcopal Ordination of Archbishop-elect Mgr Mark Miles.

The delegation includes the Secretary of State of His Holiness Pope Francis, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Secretary of the Section for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.