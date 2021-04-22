May Day Celebrations 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have confirmed that the May Day Celebrations will this year be broadcast on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

The production will feature the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Showdance, JF Dance, Transitions, MAG Musicians, The Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Layla Rose, Nicholas Olivero, Surianne and Levanter Breeze. All the sessions have been pre-recorded prior to airing, in keeping with the COVID-19 regulations at the time.

HM Government of Gibraltar and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view the May Day Celebrations on TV or online, on Saturday 1st May 2021. The timings of this exciting line up will be released very shortly.