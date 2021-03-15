HM Customs Seize Semi-Rigid Inflatable, Cigarettes and Thirty-Seven Kilos of Cannabis Resin

Officers of the Marine Section today seized one semi-rigid inflatable vessel and five hundred and fifty cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place early this morning when a small semi-rigid inflatable with two persons on board was intercepted west off the runway by Emerson’s Place. A high-speed chase followed, resulting in the two individuals abandoning the vessel and making good their escape. A search of the vessel revealed a total of five hundred and fifty cartons of various brands.

In a separate incident and acting on information received from a member of the public through the RGP, a total of 37.35kg of cannabis resin has been retrieved from the sea. The detection took place in the area of Camp Bay.

Investigations continue.