Local Music Festival for National Week 2021 – Friday Night Live Special Edition

An exciting Festival of local music, which will form part of the National Week celebrations, is being planned by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

GCS will be working with the producers of Friday Night Live to organise, stage and produce this extraordinary musical collaboration on Friday 3rd September.

It is one of several events being planned for the autumn with a strong Gibraltarian flavour, aimed at delivering a diverse line-up of local talent and musical variety. These events will this year replace the Gibraltar Music Festival. The latter will not take place in 2021, in keeping with the Government’s declared cautious approach since the uncertainty of how COVID-19 would develop would not in any case have allowed the length of time necessary to plan the event.

GCS said it is excited to be working with Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo on this culturally valuable project and event. Friday Night Live has been an engaging platform during COVID-19 and the social lockdown, placing our musicians and artists frontline. It has brought together performers of all ages to entertain Gibraltar during a period of uncertainty and has demonstrated the uniqueness and strength of our community spirit.

The initiative saw special collaborations with former groups working together, and musicians joining forces to demonstrate their love and passion for creating. Their talents also extended into areas of sound and vision with brilliant recordings produced and edited. Hundreds took to their sofas every Friday to enjoy hours of local entertainment.

GCS and the producers of Friday Night Live will now take this concept and create it into a live Music Festival performance so people can move from their sofas to a live venue.

Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes MP said: ‘Friday Night Live is a great example of how music has the power to unite. With this face-to-face event, COVID-19 regulations permitting, it is important to recognise all those artists who gave of their time and talent to contribute to this innovative and worthy project. We believe in supporting local talent and this is one of the mains aims of this event.’

This event will always be subject to Public Health advice at the time.