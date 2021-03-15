Culture Launch New Website

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have launched a revamped website (www.culture.gi) keeping in line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to provide a friendly E-Government service.

The website will support as much interaction as possible between the community and the department and will also keep in line with technological advancements and improve interaction with all users.

The website includes all aspects of events and facilities that are run by GCS for Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar. It will promote, encourage and foster the arts and cultural activities locally as well as serve to export our local culture abroad. The website includes a Home Page with user-friendly icons, a calendar of events, cultural news, event photographs, the cultural venues that fall under the management of GCS as well as an extended list of cultural organisations. The website also has a special feature ‘Art Heritage’ that provides biographies and artwork samples pertaining to renowned late artists from our community. GCS says it hopes to keep improving the website even more as time progresses and urges the public to visit and browse the new website, and to make suggestions for future content.

'The website will serve as a portal that will support all Government-run cultural activities or events, as well as those that have Government support or funding through its organised festivals. The website will also have a direct link to the Visit Gibraltar, Miss Gibraltar, Mayor of Gibraltar and CultureTV websites, in addition to social media accounts for GCS.'

GCS CEO, Seamus Byrne said: "Our intention is to have a website that reflects our work, our artistic character and represents the cultural haven and cultural hub that exists in Gibraltar. For this we have taken a modern and creative approach to the site, its content and its structure."

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Dr John Cortes MP, said: "This website provides a wealth of useful information on Cultural activities and facilities in Gibraltar. It adds to the already considerable online presence and personality of Cultural Gibraltar, which has developed so much during the COVID-19 pandemic. I congratulate all those involved and thoroughly recommend it as a resource to the many thousands of Gibraltarians for whom Culture is such an important part of our lives".