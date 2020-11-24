Gibraltar Finance Joins British Chamber of Commerce EU and Belgium

HM Government of Gibraltar have announced that they have accepted an invitation to take Corporate Membership of the British Chamber of Commerce EU and Belgium (https://www.britishchamber.be/).

Minister for Digital and Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola MP, commented: “I am delighted to have accepted an invitation to join the British Chamber of Commerce EU and Belgium as Corporate Members. We continue our outreach programme linking in with important international organisations through which Gibraltar Finance looks to be represented. Our strategy will undoubtedly help us promote Gibraltar in a very important business community and allow us to participate in delivering on the overall ambitions of the Chamber. Gibraltar has a tremendous amount to contribute to the ongoing discussion across a number of important areas and this membership will allow us to do so in a structured way as we move forward.”

Commenting on the new membership, BritCham Chief Executive Daniel Dalton said: “We are delighted to welcome Gibraltar to the British Chamber of Commerce network and look forward to working together on the many issues of interest in Brussels. Their membership demonstrates once again the value that the British Chamber can provide to organisations that need to navigate the complex EU legislative landscape and the evolving relationship between the EU and the British family of nations.”

The British Chamber of Commerce EU & Belgium is a truly international body that is the essential network for any commercial organisation that is serious about doing business in the heart of Europe.