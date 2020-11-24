Annual Conference of UK Overseas Territories

The annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) between the United Kingdom Government and the Governments of the Overseas Territories will take place virtually this week with the involvement of Ministers from Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for the Environment Professor John Cortes and the Minister for Health and Care Samantha Sacramento will represent Gibraltar during different sessions. They will be joined throughout by the Government’s Representative in London Dominique Searle.

The last JMC Overseas Territories was held in 2018. The 2019 session was initially postponed by the UK general election and the rescheduled session was called off in March because of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The meetings started on Monday and end on Thursday.