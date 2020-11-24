Platinum Jubilee to be Marked with Extra Bank Holiday in 2022

Gibraltar will mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extra bank holiday, making a four-day bank holiday weekend.

In 2022, the May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2nd June, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3rd June to mark Her Majesty's 70th year as monarch.

The four-day weekend is in alignment with that of the United Kingdom, where special events to mark the occasion are also being planned.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘This is the first time that any British Monarch will reach this historic milestone, and it is right that we mark the occasion in this way.’