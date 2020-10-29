COVID-19 Restrictions on Organised Entertainment

The public are reminded that due to the increase of community transmission of COVID-19, restrictions will apply to organised entertainment in general.

As per the permit conditions issued by the Director of Public Health, Restaurants, Bars and Cafeterias are not allowed to host any ticketed or any other type of organised event at their establishment. They must also ensure that social distancing guidelines are not compromised and that there is strict adherence to all of their permit conditions. Failure to comply with the conditions of permit puts the establishment at risk of the permit being suspended, revoked and/or fined.

Establishments are advised that before advertising or publicising any information on the use of their establishment, they must ensure that they abide by the permit conditions. Advice is available from the Office of Civil Contingencies by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.