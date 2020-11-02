AquaGib Installs Self Service Payment Kiosk

AquaGib has announced the installation of Gibraltar’s first ever self-service payment kiosk for utility bills.

In conjunction with BSG Business Services they have created and sourced an efficient solution for their customers.

'During the lockdown period, we had some customers that requested to pay their bills using cash, and due to having to close our cashier’s office under public health advice, this payment option was unfortunately not available. The handling of cash was also of concern for our staff due to the possibility of the virus transmitting to our staff. With the self-service payment kiosk, we are now able to efficiently tackle these unforeseen new challenges.'

'We are delighted to inform our customers that they can now pay their bills using this new kiosk at the Leanse Place Cashiers Office by simply scanning the QR code that is printed on their bills (paper or email version on their mobile phone). Currently only cash is being accepted at the kiosk, although a card payment option is going to be coming soon.'

'The first installation of our self-service payment kiosk is now fully operational, requires no direct interaction with our staff and is available within our premises at the Leanse Place Cashiers Office. For an introductory period, there will be AquaGib staff on hand to further assist the public with the use of the self-service payment kiosk. We will be collecting data regarding the usage and looking at the potential possibility of introducing other self-service payment kiosks around Gibraltar in the future.'

Senior Manager of Customer Services, Kadrian Bugeja, said: “AquaGib has always tried to be at the forefront of technology and innovation and the self-service payment kiosk is a testament to this. We pride ourselves in giving the best possible service to our customers, providing as many different payment options as possible.”

Paul Singleton, AquaGib Managing Director, added: ”I congratulate the Customer Services Team on the great work that they do for and with the public. This innovation is a good example of the continuing work that we do to provide the widest range of facilities to interact with our customers, which includes a variety of different payment solutions. "

Minister for Digital and Financial Service the Hon Albert Isola, who is Chair of AquaGib, commented, “This is a further step forward in making it easier for customers to settle their accounts securely and quickly. My thanks to the Customer Services team for this latest innovation.“