Wizz Air Expands Luton Route Network

Wizz Air today announced the launch of two new routes from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira, with flights commencing on 11 December 2020. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from £24.99*.

Just in time for the festive season, Wizz Air UK, the group’s British airline, will offer flights twice a week from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira.

WIZZ encourages passengers to add WIZZ Flex to their booking, so that passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes for added peace of mind during these uncertain times.

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK: “Wizz Air UK continues to lead the way in getting the UK flying again, safely We are delighted to be announcing yet more new routes for our UK customers, who we know want to travel, especially with the winter months looming. That’s why we are wasting no time by introducing exciting holiday destinations to our UK network, with genuinely affordable fares. With over 70 routes from London Luton to choose from, passengers have even more opportunity to escape to their dream destination, whether it’s discovering the unique Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar or exploring the stunning volcanic island of Madeira. Wherever passengers are headed, they can be assured that they are travelling with an airline that has led the industry with enhanced health and safety measures, and that operates with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. We’re looking forward to welcoming passengers on board to experience our excellent service.”

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “I’m delighted to welcome a new airline to Gibraltar and to see the resumption of services from Luton for this winter. In these challenging times it is encouraging to see an operator such as Wizz Air UK putting their faith in Gibraltar as a destination. The service will open up the North London catchment area once again, providing more options to our existing air services. Gibraltar International Airport has been performing very well considering the current pandemic and we hope that this service and Wizz Air UK’s relationship with us will grow and evolve. This Government is committed to attracting new carriers and to the expansion of air services and will continue to pursue these, even whilst facing one of the most testing times the travel and tourism industry has ever encountered.”

* One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

• All Wizz Air flights are operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, with 180 seats and A321 aircraft with 230 seats and Airbus A320neo aircraft with 186 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats

• Wizz Air has introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures which include; cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, cabin crew are required to wear gloves, onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment, passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures and all purchases are encouraged to be made online prior to the flight.

• HEPA filters on all Wizz Air aircraft already filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air and all aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.