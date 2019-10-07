Successful, Multi-Agency, Social Inclusion Project

Following a successful 6 month pilot project, the Gibraltar Youth Service, Department of Education, and the Care Agency have announced the continuation of The Mingle Project – a multi-agency, social inclusion project for young adults, aged 18-30, with mild learning needs.

During the 6 month pilot, the group met once a month where they engaged in different activities, such as group games, socialising, karaoke, summer bbq and outings. Through this, some members of the group are now meeting up more regularly and have expanded their social circles.

Given the success of the initial phase, the working group are pleased to announce that they are accepting new referrals/members. Anyone can register their interest via www.youth.gi. Alternatively, application forms are available at The Youth Office on Line Wall Road.

For further information or enquiries contact Sarah Wadsworth on 20041948 or e-mail

For general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service visit www.youth.gi or contact Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit,