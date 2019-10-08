Voice of Young People Meet Minister Linares

The Minister for Youth, the Hon Steven Linares, recently took time out of his busy schedule to meet with the Voice of Young People (VYP) formerly known as the Youth Forum.

The aim of VYP is to represent the issues affecting young people and ultimately bring about positive change to improve and develop services in our community.

The VYP group were able to express and discuss issues on behalf of other young people who have concerns around issues such as bullying, drug misuse, underage drinking & a need for an Arabic teacher within the education system.

The meeting was very informative and productive and the group were delighted to receive a commitment whereby an Arabic teacher would be starting at the Gibraltar College in the near future and will then be incorporated into the secondary schools’ curriculum meeting the needs of minority groups in our community.

Following on from the meeting with the Minister, further meetings have been arranged over the coming weeks with the Department of Education & the Royal Gibraltar Police to tackle bullying & the misuse of drugs & alcohol.

Anyone with issues or concerns who would like their voice to be heard should come along to the drop-in sessions on Tuesday evenings from 5 – 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road.

The group also welcomes young people between the ages of 11 – 25 to join them on their journey. There are no criteria other than having an interest in improving and developing services which meet the needs of for all young people in our community.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service or future events please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.