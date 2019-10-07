Incidents at Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay

The Royal Gibraltar Police confirms that in relation to the beaching incident at Eastern Beach yesterday afternoon in broad daylight, the abandoned vessel was conveyed to the Police Marine Base where a full crime scene examination was carried out.

During the examination a quantity of Cannabis Resin was found inside the vessel. The RGP say that additionally, a search was carried out at a local residence on an ‘Inspector’s Authority’, during which a local man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being knowingly concerned in the importation of a controlled drug. Mobile phones and a vehicle have also been seized. The man has been granted bail whilst enquiries continue.

In relation to incident at Catalan Bay, the vessel was boarded by RGP marine officers and both the vessel and its two occupants, a Spanish male national and a local man were detained for searching. They were conveyed to the Police Marine Base where the vessel and the two men underwent an extensive search with nothing incriminating being found. Both were then released in relation to this matter.