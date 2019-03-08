Commonwealth Flag to Replace EU Flag This Weekend

As is customary, the flag of the Commonwealth will, as from today, replace the flag of the European Union. This is to mark Commonwealth Day, which will be commemorated on Monday, a Public Holiday.

Whilst it is customary for the changing of these flags to take place at No 6 Convent Place, the Commonwealth flag was raised across Gibraltar for the first time last year.

The raising of the Commonwealth flag follows from the public symposium entitled Changing Times: Brexit, the Commonwealth and opportunities for Gibraltar. The event was well-attended by the public with keynote speeches by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Gibraltar’s representative at the 2018 Commonwealth Youth Forum Mr Jared Peralta, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council the Rt Hon the Lord Marland, Australia’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs the Hon Alexander Downer AC, and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Mr Akbar Khan.

On Tuesday, the flag of the European Union flag will be raised as usual.