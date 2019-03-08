Talk for Businesses: ‘Brexit - What will it mean for your business?’

HM Customs are organising a talk for local businesses on the subject of ‘Brexit – What will it mean for your business’ which will take place next Tuesday 12th March at the University.

The talk will be given by Dr Lars Karlsson, an advisor to both the EU and UK Government on Customs, borders and trade matters related to Brexit. He also advises companies around the world whose business rely on cross-border trade. Dr Karlsson is Managing Director of KGH Global Consulting and has Government clients in more than 50 countries and more than 14,000 private sector clients, from multinationals to SMEs and he is one of the most well-known customs leading expert in the world with an extensive background over three decades in Customs and international trade policy.

Before joining KGH, he was Director of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and prior to that Deputy Director General and Managing Director of Swedish Customs.

The event will be opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia at 4pm and will include an introduction by the Collector of Customs, John Rodriguez.

The event will be completely non-political and will help attendees to understand the potential impact on business, to explore options and, last but not least, to define and prioritise what actions to take. Dr Karlsson will answer questions on how businesses can prepare for the best and worst case scenarios. Attendees will get concrete advice on how to mitigate Brexit risks related to a range of areas, like e.g.; the value chain, commercial terms and conditions, increased costs, supply chains and logistics.

From 6pm – 7pm, there will be opportunities for Questions and Answers.

Those wishing to attend should pre-register with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.