Gibraltar Drama Festival 2019 – Adjudicator Announcement

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced that the adjudicator who will be coming over for the 2019 Gibraltar Drama Festival is Mrs Cherry Stephenson.

Ms Stephenson has trained in Drama at the Bretton Hall College of Education. She first worked as a Secondary Drama Specialist in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and then a Drama Therapist, before moving to Leicestershire, where she became a member of the Drama and Dance Educational Advisory Service.

Her career has spanned every aspect of theatre & educational drama from directing, acting, designing, and stage-craft, to running workshops, teaching to MA level, and script-writing. She has directed productions of many genres, from Shakespeare to improvised theatre, involving professional actors, youth theatres and community groups. She was involved in organising an annual festival of several hundred children from local schools at the Haymarket Theatre, Leicester, for many years. She has toured with productions at home and abroad, from the Edinburgh Fringe to Russia, France and Italy.

Mrs Stephenson now has over 40 years of experience in professional, amateur and youth theatre and was, for several years, a member & fund raiser of the local AETF Committee. She currently performs with local drama groups and has been a GoDA Adjudicator since 2013.