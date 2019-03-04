First Digital Assets Group Awarded DLT Licence by GFSC

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has awarded a full Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) licence to First Digital Assets Group. Having completed a rigorous application process and demonstrated strict adherence to the nine core principles underpinning Gibraltar’s DLT regulatory framework, First can now store and transmit value belonging to others using blockchain technology.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce, The Hon Albert Isola MP, said, “There is a real vibrancy emanating from Gibraltar’s growing blockchain ecosystem. I’m pleased to announce that First have been awarded a full DLT licence, which recognises their full compliance with Gibraltar’s landmark DLT regulation. The goal of the team at First to improve the accessibility of blockchain infrastructure is directly aligned with Gibraltar’s mission to accelerate the development of the global blockchain space.”

First, which operates under Eppur Group Limited, creates the building blocks for blockchain applications, from liquidity to safe storage. First facilitates companies and developers build Digital Assets based solutions. First’s development platform provides access to Blockchain features, while ensuring military grade security layers and adherence to regulatory and compliance requirements.

Ran Goldi, Founder and CEO of First Digital Assets Group said. “First is happy and proud to receive the DLT license, which will allow us to better serve our clients, providing them with the regulatory framework in the evolving digital asset economy space.”