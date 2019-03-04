Airport Fire & Rescue Service Emergency Response Driver Training

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service will once again be carrying out Emergency Response Driver Training for its new drivers next week on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March.

As part of their ongoing training the new drivers will undergo practical training along Gibraltar’s roads so the public are likely to see and hear a fire vehicle making use of its blue lights and sirens.

The Emergency Response Driver Training will entail using approved roads and the fire vehicle will not exceed the speed limits. Peak traffic times will be avoided in as far as possible. The Airport Fire and Rescue Service would like to inform the public and other road users who are asked not to be alarmed by the sight of the fire vehicle using blue lights and sirens on our roads.