International Press Interest in Gibraltar Continues

The international media continues to show great interest in covering the Gibraltar angle to the Brexit story.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have both been kept busy with interviews for international television channels and newspapers.

In the last few days, for example, the Deputy Chief Minister has been interviewed by Sky News Arabia, BBC Politics Show South West, a television channel from Hong Kong and BBC Scotland.

This allows the Government to put across the Gibraltar point of view not only on the ongoing Brexit debate but also on other important matters like our right to self-determination.