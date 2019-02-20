Youth Day 2019

Following on from last year’s Youth Day success, the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service have established a ‘Youth Day Committee’ comprised of young people representing various youth organisations.

This committee have been learning and executing the skills needed to bring this year’s Youth Day 2019. They are having the opportunity to debate and decide on all matters concerning Youth Day (some of these responsibilities range from choosing date and venue to email administration and deciding on design work for the promotion of this event).

The event will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Sunday 7th April 2019 from 10am to 6pm.

The Youth Open Day will be a cultural and youth providers’ fair, with many entities being given the opportunity to showcase their product and what they can offer our young people. The following entities have confirmed they will be taking part, with other interested associations to follow:

- Gibraltar Youth Service

- Gibraltar Dramatherapy

- Arts & Crafts Association

- Childline Gibraltar

- The Scout Association Gibraltar

- Girlguiding Gibraltar

- Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association

- Gibraltar National Dance Organisation

- Gibraltar Academy for Music and the Performing Arts

- Emmaus Youth Prayer Group

- Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group

- GibSams

- Clubhouse Gibraltar

- Muslim Youth Group

- CYE-CLE

- Department of Public Health

- Autism Support Gibraltar

- St John Ambulance

Youth Day 2019 will be accessible for persons with disabilities, and made more inclusive and sensory friendly. Sensory adaptations will be made available for the first one and half hours (i.e. from 10am to 11.30am). During this period, sound will be minimized and it will particularly benefit persons with autism, photosensitive epilepsy and/or visual or hearing impediments.

Thereafter, live performances and interactive workshops will take place from 11.30pm to 6pm, by many of the entities aforementioned.

Youth Band Voltage will be closing the event with an hours set from 5-6pm. We hope the event will attract Young people and their families to see all that Gibraltar has to offer its youth, and to celebrate their achievements.

The Youth Day Committee is open to entering into a partnership with the business community over this event.

There are still spaces available for cultural and youth groups who work with young people to take part. Please contact the Youth Day Committee via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.