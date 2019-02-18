GBC Sports Awards 2018

GBC have announced the list of nominees for this year's edition of the GBC Sports Awards to be held at Grand Battery House on Wednesday 27th March 2019. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on GBC Television, and celebrates sporting excellence and achievement throughout 2018.

The GBC Sports team has again requested feedback from local sporting associations to assist in finalising shortlists across four main categories. The categories are as follows:

GBC Junior Team of the Year

GBC Senior Team of the Year

GBC Junior Individual of the Year

GBC Senior Individual of the Year

The general public are invited to vote for their preferred nominees via designated premium line telephone numbers kindly issued by Gibtelecom. The telephone vote will account for 50% of the total result in each category, with the remaining 50% determined by a panel of local sports journalists and experts. A special points system will be used to establish the winner of each category; in the event of a tie, the highest placed nominee in the PUBLIC vote will be declared the winner.

Voting lines will remain open until midnight on Friday 15th March. Calls will cost 50 pence each, with all proceeds being donated to the GBC Open Day fund. Mobile surcharges apply. These Premium lines are courtesy of Gibtelecom.

As in other years, a special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented. The recipient of this award will be decided exclusively by the panel and be revealed as part of the awards ceremony.

A spokesperson for the GBC Sports Awards said: "We are extremely excited about the prospect of bringing Gibraltar's sportspeople together to celebrate another excellent year for local sport. GBC would like to congratulate all the nominees on being shortlisted, and hope the public will continue to vote in large numbers as they always have ".

The GBC Sports Awards Panel, comprises of GBC Sports Co-ordinator John Shephard Jnr, and GBC Sports Reporters Robin Sheppard-Capurro, Melanie Guiliano and Ian Clarence Triay, the Gibraltar Chronicle’s Stephen Ignacio, the President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association Linda Alvarez, GibSport’s Tyronne Avellano, and the General Secretary of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association Joe Schembri.

Junior Individual

Craig Galliano

Darts Player, Craig, continued where he left off in 2017 to make 2018 another memorable year both on the junior and senior circuits locally. His crowning glory was winning the Gibraltar Open Youth title.

To vote for Craig Call 8948

Catlin Robba

A talented, multi sports player; Catlin was part of the gold-winning GABBA Under 18s who swept away the competition in FIBA Europe’s C division Championships. She was also awarded Most Valuable Player of the tournament in Netball Europe’s B division.

To vote for Catlin Call 8949

Sebastian Desoisa

Two-time winner of the Junior Sports Award, Sebastian continued to impress on the golfing circuit in 2018, winning the under 12’s Andalucian Circuit and being crowned Andalucian Champion in the process.

To vote for Sebastian Call 8950

Tjay De Barr

In a short time, Footballer Tjay has gone from being a bench warmer to one of the stars of Gibraltar football. He has already attracted International attention and his performances were among the highlights in the Nations League.

To vote for Tjay Call 8951

Julian Chipolina

Former nominee, motor cycling’s Julian has quietly continued on his way on the Andalusian Moto circuit, moving through the classes where last year he finished 2nd in Moto 600.

To vote for Julian Call 8952

Junior Team

Calpe Rowing Crew

Another fine display at the Junior British Championships resulted in gold for Jack Prior & Julian Viñales in the Junior 18 double scull, and silver for Junior 18 pair Nicole Smart & Arianne Risso.

To vote for Calpe Rowing Crew Call 8957

Gibraltar Youth Darts Squad

Another successful year for Gibraltar’s young darts players saw them breaking records and claiming trophies at Senior national meets, while narrowly losing to eventual winners, Holland, at the JDC World Cup

To vote for Gibraltar Youth Darts Squad Call 8958

Under 18 women's Basketball selection

The girls recorded a first for GABBA in European competition, winning the European U18 Women’s Championship Division C in Andorra last July.

To vote for Under 18 women's Basketball selection Call 8959

GASA Junior Swim team

A haul of 9 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronze medals in Swindon was achieved with almost every result being a personal best. Most of these swimmers competed in the Cadiz regional meets where even more PB’s were set.

To vote for GASA Junior Swim team Call 8960

Rhythmic Gymnastics Espoir Group

The young performers excelled last year in what is a hugely demanding sport, claiming 3rd place at the British Championships.

To vote for Rhythmic Gymnastics Espoir Group Call 8961

Senior Individual

Kelvin Gomez

Athlete, Kelvin, focused his attention on the Duathlon & Triathlon in 2018, surpassing expectations on his way to claiming gold in his age group’s sprint category at the Duathlon World Championships in Denmark.

To vote for Kelvin Call 8942

Kyle Goldwin

Goalkeeper, Kyle, won hearts and minds around the rock after a string of outstanding performances in Gibraltar’s Nations league campaign, after making his international debut in March.

To vote for Kyle Call 8943

Amanda Carreras

Pro Tennis Player, Amanda, took an extended leave of absence to recover after surgery, but made a successful comeback late in 2018 by winning the $15,000 Solarino tournament.

To vote for Amanda Call 8944

Harvey Dixon

Athlete, Harvey, went full time in April, with the highlight of his year being qualification for the final of the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games - a first for a Gibraltar athlete.

To vote for Harvey Call 8945

Jordan Gonzalez

Swimmer, Jordan, had an outstanding Commonwealth Games, making the semi-final of the 50m Backstroke and smashing multiple national records in the process; one of the stand-out performers for Team Gibraltar.

To vote for Jordan Call 8946

Julian Martinez

Motorcyclist, Julian, had an impressive year which culminated in overall victory in the Copa 1000 class at the Andalusia Championships, placing Gibraltar firmly on the motor racing map

To vote for Julian Call 8947

Senior Team

Gibraltar Netball’s National Team

A solid home performance at the Netball Europe Open Challenge saw the team deservedly rising in the world rankings, with a narrow loss to winners, Ireland, representing a huge step forward for the team.

To vote for Gibraltar Netball’s National team Call 8953

Gibraltar Football National Team

A landmark year for the national side. Three wins and two clean sheets in 2018 included an unforgettable away victory against Armenia in the Nations League.

To vote for Gibraltar Football National Team Call 8954

Gibraltar National Rugby Team

A string of home wins in 2018 and a narrow defeat away to Israel illustrated Gibraltar’s continued improvement on the international stage.

To vote for Gibraltar National Rugby Team Call 8955

Gibraltar Game Fishing Squad

Gibraltar’s anglers were at the top of their game en route to taking gold on the high seas at the 2018 EFSA Game Championship.