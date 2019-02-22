‘Home, Safe and Legal - Reproductive Healthcare for All’

No More Shame Gibraltar are continuing their efforts to bring full reproductive health services and rights to women in Gibraltar by hosting a visit from high profile representatives of UK organisations which submitted responses to the GoG’s Command Paper on Abortion.

Professor Fiona de Londras, from the University of Birmingham Law School and a member of Lawyers for Choice, Ruth Taylor, CEO of Abortion Support Network (ASN), which recently expanded its services to Gibraltar and Rachael Clarke, Public Affairs and Advocacy Manager of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), all who have been closely involved with No More Shame and other pro-choice groups in Gibraltar, will be participating in a discussion forum entitled “Home, Safe and Legal- reproductive healthcare for all ” to be held on Wednesday 6th March at Unite the Union premises.

Members of the public interested in attending the Forum, or meeting the delegates can contact NMS via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by messaging the Facebook page ‘No More Shame Gibraltar’.

A full programme of events and details of the Discussion Forum will be published nearer the date.